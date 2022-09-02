Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 67,155 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 642.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,155 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,796,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $97.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

