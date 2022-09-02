Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 279.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,263 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Warrior Met Coal worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 686,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 258,628 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 731,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,189,000 after buying an additional 243,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

