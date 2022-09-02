Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after buying an additional 613,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $269.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.45 and its 200-day moving average is $271.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

