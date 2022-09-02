Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Axcelis Technologies worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $872,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $63.55 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,009,090.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,009,090.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

