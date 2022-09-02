Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,481 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.84% of Qudian worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 49.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qudian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Qudian by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qudian by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 58,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Qudian by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 160,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Stock Performance

NYSE:QD opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $240.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.74. Qudian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.81 and a quick ratio of 21.81.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides small cash credit products to consumers; and financial leasing and financing guarantee services, as well as technology development and services. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products for working-class consumers.

