Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 953,378 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 12.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 18,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Microelectronics Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMC. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.