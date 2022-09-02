Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,031 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.70% of TransGlobe Energy worth $7,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 168.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 64,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

TransGlobe Energy Trading Down 7.3 %

About TransGlobe Energy

NASDAQ:TGA opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

