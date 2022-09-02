Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1,446.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,594 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sealed Air worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sealed Air by 26.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 206,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 61,563 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEE. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of SEE opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

