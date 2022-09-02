Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $7.02 Million Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,017 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AMERCO worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AMERCO by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

AMERCO Trading Up 1.2 %

AMERCO Announces Dividend

UHAL stock opened at $532.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14. AMERCO has a one year low of $447.92 and a one year high of $769.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $519.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

AMERCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.