Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 278.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,731 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

PYPL opened at $92.66 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

