Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 248,652 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.30% of Sohu.com worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 208.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Sohu.com stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Sohu.com Limited has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.