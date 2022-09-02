Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,851 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Agilysys worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.15 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

