Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $9.88 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Shares of DE opened at $363.77 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.32 and a 200 day moving average of $363.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

