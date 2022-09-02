Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,656 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of NOW worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on NOW to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of DNOW opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. NOW had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

