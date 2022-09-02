Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1,434.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,514 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after buying an additional 658,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after buying an additional 127,822 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $203.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.83. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

