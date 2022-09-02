Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,493 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,493 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Avnet worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avnet by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 810,797 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 19.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 71,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVT. Citigroup raised their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

Avnet Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.