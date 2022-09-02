Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,614 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,227 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.43. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.