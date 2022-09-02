Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 92,782 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,782 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.28% of W&T Offshore worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $3,485,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 739,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 623,118 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 416,100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,009,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 254,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

NYSE:WTI opened at $6.04 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $864.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.28.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 102.77% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.