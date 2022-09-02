Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 93,117 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,117 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of NextGen Healthcare worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $3,137,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at NextGen Healthcare
In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $60,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,142.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NextGen Healthcare Price Performance
NASDAQ NXGN opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,733.73 and a beta of 1.07.
About NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
