Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2,424.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

