Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,284 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of CONSOL Energy worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEIX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 58,884 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 150,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CEIX shares. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $962,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,714.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $962,716.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,714.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,117.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.