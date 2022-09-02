Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 130,678 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,678 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Central Garden & Pet worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CENTA opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CENTA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CJS Securities began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

