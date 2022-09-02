Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 923,439 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 923,439 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nutanix worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 8.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nutanix by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. William Blair cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nutanix to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.