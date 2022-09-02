Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 676.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 387,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 337,250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 981,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

