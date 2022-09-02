ACENT (ACE) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Major Exchanges

ACENT (ACE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $409,347.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ACENT has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.84 or 1.00266086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00132141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035201 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085807 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

ACENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.