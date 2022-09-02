Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $95.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.55 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

