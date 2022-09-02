Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,088.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,604.29 or 0.07986161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00026833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00164397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00304269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00754661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.26 or 0.00588715 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001134 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

