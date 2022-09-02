Adshares Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Adshares has a total market cap of $76.07 million and $916,261.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00012338 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,825,117 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.