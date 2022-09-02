Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Short Interest Up 5.2% in August

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 376,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 150,680 shares during the period. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $981.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.97 million. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
