AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 75,488 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.99.

AEA-Bridges Impact Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,829,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter worth approximately $29,142,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367,262 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 938,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 620,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the second quarter worth approximately $7,585,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About AEA-Bridges Impact

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

