Aeternity (AE) Price Tops $0.0937 on Top Exchanges

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $32.83 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000846 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

