AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Market Cap Reaches $53,176.52

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. AFEN Blockchain has a market capitalization of $53,176.52 and approximately $87.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,587.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,619.61 or 0.08014177 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00819118 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015700 BTC.
About AFEN Blockchain
AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain.
Buying and Selling AFEN Blockchain
Receive News & Updates for AFEN Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AFEN Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.