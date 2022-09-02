Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

