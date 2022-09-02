agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.71.

Several research firms recently commented on AGL. TheStreet cut shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

agilon health Stock Performance

agilon health stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $107,272.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $215,757.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $107,272.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,757.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,899,981 shares of company stock worth $289,856,961. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $970,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in agilon health by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 181,334 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $796,000.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

