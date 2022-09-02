AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.07. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

