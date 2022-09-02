Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $189,563.00

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $189,563.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,359.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.11 or 0.08050892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00026547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00166018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00297350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00755298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00583893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001112 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com.

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

