Aion 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $981,936.00 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Aion has a market cap of $22.97 million and $981,936.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,084.31 or 0.99933079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00062681 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00223213 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00158328 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00230140 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00059524 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00062171 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004067 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is aion.theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.Telegram | Github | Reddit | Facebook | BitcoinTalk”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

