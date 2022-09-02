Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €145.00 ($147.96) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.68% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($185.71) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Airbus stock opened at €94.97 ($96.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €101.50 and a 200 day moving average of €104.63. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

