Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,691.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,691.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $67,815.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $687,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain
Airgain Price Performance
AIRG opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airgain (AIRG)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.