Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,691.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,691.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $67,815.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $687,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Airgain Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 165,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 281,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Airgain by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Airgain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIRG opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

