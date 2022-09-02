Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after buying an additional 53,972,730 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 892.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $74,998,000 after buying an additional 564,910 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $264,474,000 after buying an additional 308,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $90.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

