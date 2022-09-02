Akash Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $552,585.00 (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001690 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $38.47 million and $552,585.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008625 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Versa Token (VERSA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000404 BTC.

KVANT (KVNT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuySell (BULLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockchain-Based Distributed Super Computing Platform (MBCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network (AKT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | RedditAkash Network Docs”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars.

