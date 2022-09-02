Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Update

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,359,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 4,802,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 348.7 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKCCF opened at $2.07 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, SEB Equities downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

