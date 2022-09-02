Akroma Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $11,713.25 and approximately $9.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.11 or 0.08050892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00166018 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.