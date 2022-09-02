Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,800 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 611,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE AIN opened at $86.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.39. Albany International has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $97.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.