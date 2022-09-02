Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Albemarle by 101.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Cowen raised their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $256.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $298.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

