Alchemist Price Reaches $2.79 (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Alchemist coin can now be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00013983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemist has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Alchemist has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $217,394.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00131616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00086260 BTC.

Alchemist Profile

MIST is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Alchemist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

