Alchemy Pay Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.77 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $67.70 million and approximately $9.77 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,943,691,067 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions."

