Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 794.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 459,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 98,255 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.23 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

