Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,375 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

