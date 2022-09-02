Alien Worlds (TLM) One Day Volume Hits $9.69 Million

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $63.80 million and $9.69 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alien Worlds alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028652 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083306 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00040618 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds (CRYPTO:TLM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds. Alien Worlds’ official website is alienworlds.io.

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alien Worlds is a game where users can earn Trilium (TLM) for mining and have a chance to mine an NFT game card each time they mine. This DeFi Metaverse is a blockchain-based game and free to play for anyone. After getting a WAX Cloud Wallet login, and logging in at play.alienworlds.io explorers will receive a tool to begin mining. With the simple mining activity, one receives Trilium (TLM), a blockchain token. Trilium can be used to stake to one or more of six planets and register as a candidate to become a planetary councilor and potentially rule the planet. NFT game cards are used in new and creative ways over time, including “shining” to upgrade the cards and battling in the Thunderdome.Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alien Worlds should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alien Worlds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alien Worlds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.